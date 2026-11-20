Anthropic shares jumped as much as 21% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, 19 November, giving the artificial intelligence (AI) startup a market valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion and cementing its position among the world's 10 largest publicly listed companies. The blockbuster debut also set a new record for the biggest-ever public offering, surpassing SpaceX's IPO, Bloomberg reported.

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Anthropic shares made a strong debut on the Nasdaq, opening at $111.50 apiece against the IPO price of $83. The stock climbed to an intraday high of $115, up 38.6% from its offer price, before paring gains to close 17.1% higher at $97.17.

Anthropic PBC shares opened 34% above their IPO price at $111.50 apiece on Thursday in New York, compared with the offering price of $83.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, raised $81.3 billion through its IPO after pricing 980 million shares above the initially indicated price range. It also secured another $26 billion through a concurrent private placement, taking the combined fundraising to $107.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The private placement attracted some of the biggest names in the AI industry, including Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The investments underline the increasingly interconnected relationships between AI model developers, chipmakers and cloud computing companies.

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Anthropic's IPO marks a significant shift in investor attention towards companies developing advanced AI models, rather than only those supplying the chips and infrastructure needed to run them. The listing also puts the spotlight on the ability of leading AI firms to convert massive infrastructure investments into sustainable revenue and profits.

AI boom faces profitability test Anthropic has built its business around enterprise customers, with its Claude chatbot and Claude Code programming assistant gaining traction across industries. Its regulatory filings showed that the company's annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of 31 October, up $10 billion from the end of September.

The company had more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over a trailing 12-month period as of September-end, compared with around 1,500 in 2025, Bloomberg reported.

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However, the rapid expansion comes with substantial costs. Anthropic reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter, with computing expenses and other charges weighing on its financial performance.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect the company to take until 2030 to generate positive annual free cash flow, Bloomberg reported. The brokerage is also modelling a sharp increase in Anthropic's annual revenue over the coming years, although achieving that growth will depend on its ability to manage infrastructure costs and withstand pricing pressure from rival AI developers.

Ties with tech giants raise questions Anthropic's relationships with major technology companies are both a source of capital and a potential competitive challenge. Amazon, Google and Microsoft are simultaneously its investors, customers, distribution partners and competitors, according to disclosures cited by Bloomberg.

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Amazon owns nearly 15% of Anthropic's outstanding shares, while Google holds around 13%, the filings showed. The company has also committed tens of billions of dollars towards securing access to advanced chips from Nvidia.

These interconnected investments and commercial arrangements have intensified debate over so-called circular financing in the AI industry, with investors questioning whether the flow of capital between technology companies could inflate valuations.

Anthropic has also highlighted the potential risks associated with advanced AI, including the possibility of catastrophic consequences if the technology is developed without adequate safeguards. Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has called for AI companies to exercise caution as they push the boundaries of the technology.

Despite these concerns, the IPO reflects strong investor demand for exposure to the AI industry. Anthropic's listing is also expected to attract additional institutional demand, with index-tracking funds potentially buying the stock if it qualifies for early inclusion in major benchmarks such as the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 1000.

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Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the offering, which saw participation from 20 other banks. Anthropic shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT, Bloomberg reported.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.