Shares of Anthropic PBC, the maker of the Claude chatbot, fell 10% at the opening bell on Friday, sliding to around $87.54 per share and slipping below their lowest level during Thursday's debut.

Anthropic, described as the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, had opened 34% above the IPO price of $83. However, the stock pared its gains and closed at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price.

Within just a few hours of trading, Anthropic's stock appeared to reflect investor uncertainty over the direction of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The shares initially surged to $111.53, taking the company's market valuation close to $2 trillion, before retreating to $965 billion.

The stock's decline also coincided with the exercise of the so-called over-allotment option, commonly known as a greenshoe option, which allows underwriting banks to sell additional shares after trading begins.

The over-allotment option takes the total amount raised by Anthropic and the co-founders' selling shares in the offering to $119.5 billion, comprising $93.5 billion through the IPO and $26 billion through a concurrent private placement, Reuters reported.

Anthropic's IPO attracted global demand amounting to seven times the shares available for sale. Competition was so intense that more than half of the institutional investors bidding for shares were left empty-handed, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Why is Anthropic's debut failing to ease AI market concerns? The listing has done little to ease broader concerns surrounding the AI trade, as investors question whether the returns will justify the enormous sums being spent and borrowed to finance the boom, which has helped equities worldwide scale record highs.

Deteriorating sentiment towards equities has driven investors towards the safety of bonds, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note slipping two basis points to 5.02%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar remained near its highest level since April 2025, while emerging-market currencies weakened. Gold and silver were also heading for their worst weekly performances since March.

Anthropic's Nasdaq debut followed weeks of volatile trading in US stocks, as investors grappled with concerns over Nvidia Corp.'s role as a major backstop of the AI ecosystem following the ouster of its longtime chief executive.

Meanwhile, a Democratic sweep in the midterm elections is expected to reshape the industry's regulatory landscape and could complicate approvals for new data centres, adding another layer of uncertainty for AI companies and their investors.

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(With agency inputs)