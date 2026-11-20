Shares of Anthropic PBC, the maker of the Claude chatbot, fell 10% at the opening bell on Friday, sliding to around $87.54 per share and slipping below their lowest level during Thursday's debut.

Anthropic, described as the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, had opened 34% above the IPO price of $83. However, the stock pared its gains and closed at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price.

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Within just a few hours of trading, Anthropic's stock appeared to reflect investor uncertainty over the direction of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The shares initially surged to $111.53, taking the company's market valuation close to $2 trillion, before retreating to $965 billion.

The stock's decline also coincided with the exercise of the so-called over-allotment option, commonly known as a greenshoe option, which allows underwriting banks to sell additional shares after trading begins.

The over-allotment option takes the total amount raised by Anthropic and the co-founders' selling shares in the offering to $119.5 billion, comprising $93.5 billion through the IPO and $26 billion through a concurrent private placement, Reuters reported.

Anthropic's IPO attracted global demand amounting to seven times the shares available for sale. Competition was so intense that more than half of the institutional investors bidding for shares were left empty-handed, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

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Why is Anthropic's debut failing to ease AI market concerns? The listing has done little to ease broader concerns surrounding the AI trade, as investors question whether the returns will justify the enormous sums being spent and borrowed to finance the boom, which has helped equities worldwide scale record highs.

Deteriorating sentiment towards equities has driven investors towards the safety of bonds, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note slipping two basis points to 5.02%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar remained near its highest level since April 2025, while emerging-market currencies weakened. Gold and silver were also heading for their worst weekly performances since March.

Anthropic's Nasdaq debut followed weeks of volatile trading in US stocks, as investors grappled with concerns over Nvidia Corp.'s role as a major backstop of the AI ecosystem following the ouster of its longtime chief executive.

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Meanwhile, a Democratic sweep in the midterm elections is expected to reshape the industry's regulatory landscape and could complicate approvals for new data centres, adding another layer of uncertainty for AI companies and their investors.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.