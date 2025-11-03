Antony Waste Handling Cell Q2 Results: PAT jumps 13% YoY to ₹17 crore; revenue rises 16%

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (AWHCL), a leading entity in India's municipal solid waste management sector, has reported a notable financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The company announced a 16% year-on-year increase in total operating revenue, reaching ₹233 crore for Q2FY26, reflecting its robust operational execution and strategic market positioning.

The financial results, detailed in a press release dated November 3, 2025, underscore AWHCL's continued leadership in the waste management industry. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was ₹57 crore, marking an 18% increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 21.6%.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter reached ₹17.3 crore, a 13% increase year-on-year. Jose Jacob, Chairman & Managing Director of AWHCL, attributed this strong performance to enhanced operational efficiencies and higher throughput, driven by increased volumes and escalated contracts.

Financial highlights AWHCL's consolidated financial highlights show revenue from municipal solid waste collection and transportation (MSW C&T) at ₹160.5 crore, and revenue from MSW processing at ₹72.1 crore for the quarter.

For the first half of FY26, total operating revenue was ₹456.2 crore, a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The company reported sales of approximately 40,081 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and 3,251 tonnes of compost during the quarter, demonstrating progress in waste-to-resource conversion and sustainable operations. For H1 FY26, the company recorded total sales of ~95,820 tonnes of RDF and ~9,858 tonnes of compost.

Strategically, AWHCL has advanced in the waste-to-energy sector. Its subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited, secured two major waste-to-energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, each with a capacity of ~15 MW. These projects, awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd, have a combined value of around ₹3,200 crore over a 20-year concession period. This aligns with AWHCL's focus on emerging waste management areas in India, such as waste-to-energy.

The company is also finalising a strategic merger between its largest wholly-owned subsidiary, AG Enviro, and the publicly listed holding company, aimed at optimising operational performance and financial strength. This merger has been admitted by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. AWHCL's strategic initiatives and strong financial performance reaffirm its position as a leader in sustainable urban waste solutions, committed to delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

"This performance reaffirms the strength of our business model and the dedication of our teams. The strong close to the first half gives us confidence in achieving all the internal targets set for FY26. We remain focused on sustaining this positive momentum, capitalising on emerging opportunities in the evolving waste management sector, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders in the years ahead," said Jacob.