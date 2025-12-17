Antony Waste Handling Cell share price to be in focus on Thursday as subsidiary secures major orders

Antony Waste Handling Cell's share price is likely to be in focus during Thursday's session, December 18, after the company subsidiary secured significant contracts. In a post-market filing today, the company announced that its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited, has won two large-scale collection & transportation contracts.

The contracts were awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to a consortium/joint venture comprising AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited, holding a majority stake of 51%, while Jigar Transport Company and MK Enterprises hold 29% and 20%, respectively.

The joint venture will manage the collection and transportation of approximately 1,250 metric tons per day (MTPD) of municipal solid waste across key Mumbai wards, as per the company.

Commenting on the contract award, Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited, said, "This award reinforces our leadership in executing large-scale municipal waste operations across India’s urban markets."

"The seven-year contracts enhance revenue visibility, support our strategy of building a resilient management portfolio, and further strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," he further added.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q2 2025 performance Driven by higher volumes and escalated contracts, the company's operating revenue for the September quarter (Q2FY26) grew 16% YoY, reaching ₹233 crore. At the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹17.3 crore, up 13% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.

During the quarter, the company sold approximately 40,081 tons of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and 3,251 tons of compost. For H1 FY26, total sales stood at around 95,820 tons s of RDF and 9,858 tons of compost.

Meanwhile, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited, a key subsidiary, secured two major Waste-to-Energy (WtE) projects of 15 MW each in Andhra Pradesh, awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, the company said in its earnings' filing.

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price trend The company’s shares have remained under pressure since May 2025, losing 36% of their value amid weakness in the broader market. The latest decline has also caused the stock to shed 50% of its value from its peak of ₹902 per share, recorded in July 2024.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock is down 30% in 2025 so far, a sharp reversal from a 27% gain in 2024 and a 58% rally in 2023.