Antony Waste Handling Cell shares to get listed tomorrow

The shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell will get listed on BSE and NSE tomorrow. The IPO of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times. In fact, the issue was oversubscribed in a few hours of opening on December 21 joining the likes of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities whose offers were also oversubscribed within a few hours of opening.

The ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell received bids for 10,02,71,821 shares against its offer size of 66,66,342 shares, as per NSE data.

The retail individual investors segment was subscribed 16.55 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 9.67 times and non institutional investors 18.69 times. Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer.

Shares of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities had more than doubled in their stock market listing.

Prior to the IPO, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd raised ₹90 crore from anchor investors last week.

The proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part-financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is into the business of solid waste management services in the country. (With Agency Inputs)

