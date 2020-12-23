Antony Waste IPO's grey market premium slide down

Antony Waste Handling Cell initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.85 times on the second day of its subscription on Tuesday. The company has joined the likes of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities to have received oversubscription in a few hours of opening for subscription. However, the solid waste management company fails to impress players in the grey market. The Grey Market Premium of Antony Waste IPO has slipped from around ₹160 two days ago to the range between ₹26 and 30 today. The demand has been weak and it is going down . The trend seems to be negative.