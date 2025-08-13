Antony Waste share price jumps 7% after winning ₹3,200 crore contract. Do you own?

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price jumped nearly 7 per cent to ₹635 apiece in the early trading session on Wednesday, August 13, after the company secured two new contracts for the development of waste-to-energy plants.

Advertisement

Antony Waste shares have remained volatile, delivering mixed returns in the near-term. The stock has gained nearly 7 per cent in the last six months; however, it has shed 18 per cent in one year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell's New Contract Details In a press release issued on August 13, Antony Waste Handling Cell revealed that its subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has secured two significant waste-to-energy (WTE) projects of 15 MW each from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd.

The total value of the project is estimated at approximately ₹3,200 crore.

This agreement also signifies the Antony Group’s entry into the Southern Indian market. The company is based in Thane, Maharashtra.

Advertisement

“We wish to inform that one of our material subsidiaries, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited, has received two new contracts for the development of Waste-to-Energy Plants, each with a capacity of ~15 MW at the Kadapa Cluster and Kurnool Cluster in Andhra Pradesh,” the company said in the filing.

Under a 20-year concession period, the power produced will be procured by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) at a rate of ₹8.10 per unit to supply the Kurnool and YSR Kadapa regions.

The projects are scheduled for completion within 24 months from the later of the following events — signing the concession agreement, executing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), or transferring the land.

“The company is honored to be selected by Andhra Pradesh Government for these landmark Waste-to-Energy projects, underscoring its proven technical leadership, strong execution capabilities, and deep commitment to sustainable waste management. By converting waste into clean, renewable energy, the Company addresses critical environmental and energy challenges while advancing Andhra Pradesh’s vision for a greener, cleaner future. Building on its solid track record in integrated waste management, these projects will significantly expand the Company’s renewable energy footprint, diversify revenue streams, and create lasting value for stakeholders—reinforcing its role as a key driver of India’s clean energy transition," said Jose Jacob, Chairman & Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited.

Advertisement