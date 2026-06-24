Anubhav Plast IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

The Anubhav Plast IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, 24 June. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the BSE website.

The ₹24 crore IPO received a healthy response from investors, getting subscribed nearly 2.20 times overall. The non-institutional investors (NII) segment was oversubscribed 2.50 times, while the retail investors’ portion and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota were subscribed 2.60 times and 1.23 times, respectively.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allotted to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Investors who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to begin on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Shares allotted to successful bidders will be credited to their demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of June 29, 2026.

Anubhav Plast IPO details The issue was open for subscription from June 19 to June 23. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹80 per share. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO stands nil, indicating that the stock could list at the same price as the issue price.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for investment decisions.

Steps to check Anubhav Plast IPO allotment status online on the registrar’s website Step 1: Visit the official website of Bigshare Services to check the Anubhav Plast IPO allotment status.

Step 2: Select any one of the available servers.

Step 3: Choose “Anubhav Plast IPO” from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (The company name will appear only after the allotment status is released.)

Step 4: Select any one of the available options — application number/CAF number, demat account number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the required details based on the selected option.

Step 6: Click on the “Search” button to view the allotment status.

Steps to check IPO allotment status on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website.

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3: Choose the IPO name from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Complete the CAPTCHA verification by clicking on “I am not a robot", then click on the “Submit” button. The allotment status will appear on the screen.

About Anubhav Plast The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Electric Resistance Welding (“ERW”) steel pipes & tubes in round and square hollow sections/shapes and swaged steel tubular poles in India, with operations spanning more than three decades.

Under the “ANUBHAV” brand, it manufactures ERW steel pipes, tubes, and hollow sections. These products are used across a wide range of sectors, including electricity transmission and distribution, street lighting, telecom infrastructure, construction, irrigation, water supply, general engineering, and fabrication.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Issue receives tepid response on Day 01