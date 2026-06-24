Subscribe

Anubhav Plast IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

The Anubhav Plast IPO allotment will be finalized today, with a subscription rate of nearly 2.20 times. Successful investors will see shares credited to their demat accounts on June 29, 2026, while refunds begin on June 25, 2026.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated24 Jun 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status: Investors can check the IPO allotment status through KFin Technologies or the NSE and BSE websites.
Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status: Investors can check the IPO allotment status through KFin Technologies or the NSE and BSE websites.(Photo: Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

The Anubhav Plast IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, 24 June. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the BSE website.

The 24 crore IPO received a healthy response from investors, getting subscribed nearly 2.20 times overall. The non-institutional investors (NII) segment was oversubscribed 2.50 times, while the retail investors’ portion and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota were subscribed 2.60 times and 1.23 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allotted to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Investors who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to begin on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Shares allotted to successful bidders will be credited to their demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of June 29, 2026.

Anubhav Plast IPO details

The issue was open for subscription from June 19 to June 23. The IPO price band was fixed at 80 per share. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO stands nil, indicating that the stock could list at the same price as the issue price.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for investment decisions.

Also Read | Turtlemint Fintech IPO allotment to be finalised today. How to check status?
Also Read | Avience Biomedicals IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, steps to check status

Steps to check Anubhav Plast IPO allotment status online on the registrar’s website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bigshare Services to check the Anubhav Plast IPO allotment status.

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the available servers.

Step 3: Choose “Anubhav Plast IPO” from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (The company name will appear only after the allotment status is released.)

Advertisement

Step 4: Select any one of the available options — application number/CAF number, demat account number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the required details based on the selected option.

Step 6: Click on the “Search” button to view the allotment status.

Steps to check IPO allotment status on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3: Choose the IPO name from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Complete the CAPTCHA verification by clicking on “I am not a robot", then click on the “Submit” button. The allotment status will appear on the screen.

Advertisement
Also Read | Anubhav Plast IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, listing date, other details

About Anubhav Plast

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Electric Resistance Welding (“ERW”) steel pipes & tubes in round and square hollow sections/shapes and swaged steel tubular poles in India, with operations spanning more than three decades.

Under the “ANUBHAV” brand, it manufactures ERW steel pipes, tubes, and hollow sections. These products are used across a wide range of sectors, including electricity transmission and distribution, street lighting, telecom infrastructure, construction, irrigation, water supply, general engineering, and fabrication.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Issue receives tepid response on Day 01

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOShare AllotmentAllotment StatusShare Allotment Status
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAnubhav Plast IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online
Advertisement
Read Next Story