Anubhav Plast share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat debut

Anubhav Plast shares debuted flat at 80 on BSE SME, matching the issue price of 88. The IPO, with a subscription status of 1.53x, focused on manufacturing ERW steel pipes and aims to expand production capabilities.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jun 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Anubhav Plast share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat debut
Anubhav Plast share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat debut

Anubhav Plast share price made a flat debut on BSE SME today. Anubhav Plast share price today opened at 80, which is at par with the issue price of 88. Anubhav Plast share price post a muted debut was locked in 5% upper circuit.

The Anubhav Plast IPO opened for subscription on 19 June and closed on 23 June. The company had fixed a price band of 77-80 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share. Anubhav Plast IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 1.53x, as per chittorgarh.com

Anubhav Plast manufactures Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) steel pipes and tubes in round and square hollow sections, as well as swaged steel tubular poles for use in electricity transmission, telecom infrastructure, construction, irrigation, water supply, and general engineering projects. It markets its products under the "ANUBHAV" brand and operates two manufacturing facilities in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh.

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The company has an annual installed capacity of 90,000 metric tonnes for ERW steel pipes and tubes and 1.5 lakh swaged steel tubular poles. It primarily caters to government tender-based projects across multiple states.

Financially, Anubhav Plast reported revenue of 98.31 crore and net profit of 6 crore in FY25, compared with revenue of 87.41 crore and profit of 2.08 crore in FY24. For the nine months ended December 2025, it posted total income of 80.6 crore and profit after tax of 5.3 crore.

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Anubhav Plast IPO details

The BSE SME IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares, aggregating to 24 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility for crash barriers and solar panel structures, fund its working capital requirements, and meet general corporate purposes.

Capital Square Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar, while CapitalSquare Financial Services will act as the market maker.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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