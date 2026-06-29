Anubhav Plast share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat debut

Anubhav Plast share price made a flat debut on BSE SME today. Anubhav Plast share price today opened at ₹80, which is at par with the issue price of ₹88. Anubhav Plast share price post a muted debut was locked in 5% upper circuit.
The Anubhav Plast IPO opened for subscription on 19 June and closed on 23 June. The company had fixed a price band of ₹77-80 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. Anubhav Plast IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 1.53x, as per chittorgarh.com
Anubhav Plast manufactures Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) steel pipes and tubes in round and square hollow sections, as well as swaged steel tubular poles for use in electricity transmission, telecom infrastructure, construction, irrigation, water supply, and general engineering projects. It markets its products under the "ANUBHAV" brand and operates two manufacturing facilities in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh.
The company has an annual installed capacity of 90,000 metric tonnes for ERW steel pipes and tubes and 1.5 lakh swaged steel tubular poles. It primarily caters to government tender-based projects across multiple states.
Financially, Anubhav Plast reported revenue of ₹98.31 crore and net profit of ₹6 crore in FY25, compared with revenue of ₹87.41 crore and profit of ₹2.08 crore in FY24. For the nine months ended December 2025, it posted total income of ₹80.6 crore and profit after tax of ₹5.3 crore.
The BSE SME IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹24 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility for crash barriers and solar panel structures, fund its working capital requirements, and meet general corporate purposes.
Capital Square Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar, while CapitalSquare Financial Services will act as the market maker.
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