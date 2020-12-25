Anupam Rasayan files listing papers

Anupam Rasayan files listing papers1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 06:55 AM IST
- The specialty chemicals firm looks to raise ₹760 crore through the initial public offering
Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹760 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proceeds from the issue will be used to service debt of ₹556.20 crore. As of September, its total debt was at ₹814.48 crore.
In April-September, the firm reported a profit of ₹26.48 crore, against ₹21.74 crore a year-ago. Its revenue stood at ₹355.13 crore, up 51.51% from ₹234.40 crore in April-September 2019.
Mrs Bectors makes stellar debut, surges 106% over issue price2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Markets see best stretch of weekly gains since 20181 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Marico sees near-term headwinds on margins, but sales outlook is decent2 min read . 24 Dec 2020
US biz pick-up, deleveraging key for Glenmark’s re-rating1 min read . 24 Dec 2020
Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the period stood at ₹77.4 crore compared to ₹57.54 crore in the year-ago period.
Anupam manufacturers specialty chemicals for the agrochemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, which in FY20 accounted for 95.37% of its revenue.
“Other speciality chemicals" used in speciality pigments and polymer additives contributed the balance.
It operates six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. While four facilities are located in notified industrial estate at Sachin in Surat and are in close proximity to the Adani Hazira Port, the other two are located in notified Industrial Estate at Jhagadia.
All the facilities have a combined installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes, of which 6,726 metric tonnes were added in March with the commercialization of Jhagadia Unit 5 and Sachin Unit 6.
The company has long-term business with clients, including Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Co., and UPL Ltd across Europe, Japan, the US and India.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.