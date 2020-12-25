Anupam Rasayan files listing papers

Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹760 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proceeds from the issue will be used to service debt of ₹556.20 crore. As of September, its total debt was at ₹814.48 crore.

In April-September, the firm reported a profit of ₹26.48 crore, against ₹21.74 crore a year-ago. Its revenue stood at ₹355.13 crore, up 51.51% from ₹234.40 crore in April-September 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the period stood at ₹77.4 crore compared to ₹57.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Anupam manufacturers specialty chemicals for the agrochemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, which in FY20 accounted for 95.37% of its revenue.

“Other speciality chemicals" used in speciality pigments and polymer additives contributed the balance.

It operates six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. While four facilities are located in notified industrial estate at Sachin in Surat and are in close proximity to the Adani Hazira Port, the other two are located in notified Industrial Estate at Jhagadia.

All the facilities have a combined installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes, of which 6,726 metric tonnes were added in March with the commercialization of Jhagadia Unit 5 and Sachin Unit 6.

The company has long-term business with clients, including Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Co., and UPL Ltd across Europe, Japan, the US and India.

