MUMBAI: Shares of Anupam Rasayan made a muted stock markets debut on Wednesday, listing at Rs520 apiece, 6.3% lower than its issue price of Rs555. The ₹760-crore issue, with a price band of Rs553-555 per share, was subscribed 44 times.

Following the issue, the promoter stake stands at 65.4% compared with 75.8%. Funds raised will be utilised to repay debt of Rs560 crore, while the balance will be used for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the issue, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial had said the company has strong growth prospects in the custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) market, wide product portfolio and strong client relationship.

“The company is expected to witness strong growth for next two to three years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds. The issue is valued at 3.5 times FY21 price to book value and 7.7 times FY21 enterprise value/sales on an annualized and post issue basis. Though the valuation appears little on a higher side both on absolute and relative basis, in the current scenario market prefers emerging growth stories," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note on 12 March.

The company has reported strong revenue growth of 24.3% CAGR between FY2018 and FY2020. Despite the hit from the pandemic, it clocked in revenue growth of 45% for the nine month period ended December 2020.

“The company has incurred significant indebtedness, and an inability to comply with repayment could adversely affect business. It has been experiencing insufficient cash flows to meet required payments on debt and working capital requirements, could adversely impact on operation," Angel Broking said.

Based out of Gujarat, the company’s key focus is on custom synthesis and manufacturing operations with in-house innovative processes for manufacturing products requiring complex chemistries.

It has two distinct business verticals - life science-related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals. However, most of the revenue comes from life science and agrochemical products.

