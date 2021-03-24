Anupam Rasayan makes muted debut, lists at 6% discount to issue price

“The company is expected to witness strong growth for next two to three years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds. The issue is valued at 3.5 times FY21 price to book value and 7.7 times FY21 enterprise value/sales on an annualized and post issue basis. Though the valuation appears little on a higher side both on absolute and relative basis, in the current scenario market prefers emerging growth stories," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note on 12 March.