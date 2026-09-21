Anupam Rasayan share price falls 5% after NCD issue announcement | NCD size, other details here

Anupam Rasayan share price dropped almost 5% in early deals on the BSE on Monday, 21 September, after the company announced issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Aditya Birla Capital. Anupam Rasayan India shares opened at ₹1,201.75 against their previous close of ₹1,205.65 and dropped 4.6% to an intraday low of ₹1,150.10. The stock, however, pared losses and traded 1.88% down at ₹1,183 around 10:05 AM.

Anupam Rasayan issues NCDs worth ₹ 160 crore In an exchange filing on Saturday, 19 September, Anupam Rasayan India said its board of directors had approved the issuance of up to 16,000 rupee-denominated, secured, rated, unlisted and redeemable non-convertible debentures with a nominal value of ₹1 lakh, aggregating to ₹160 crore in one single tranche on a private placement basis to Aditya Birla Capital. CTL Trusteeship Limited is the debenture trustee, as per the exchange filing.

The deemed date of debenture allotment is 21 September 2026, while the final redemption or maturity date is 21 October 2027.

The debentures will be redeemed partially on or before 21 October 2026, with the company redeeming them at a redemption amount of ₹99,500 per debenture. and

The final redemption will take place on 21 October 2027, at which time the company will redeem the debentures in full for ₹500 per debenture. In total, the investor will receive ₹1 lakh per debenture, paid in two instalments - ₹99,500 in 2026 and ₹500 in 2027.