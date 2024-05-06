Any tax hike on equities may dampen sentiment: Helios Capital's Samir Arora
Samir Arora, the founder and fund manager of Helios Capital, expects the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to secure a comfortable majority, and present a market-friendly budget focused on economic reforms in its next term. “So, we continue to be bullish," he said in an interview. However, in the event of any political surprise, the markets will witness a significant downturn, requiring a substantial amount of time to bounce back. Additionally, any tax hike on equities, at the very least, will result in an equivalent and opposite price reaction, which would overshadow any other positives, Arora added. Edited excerpts: