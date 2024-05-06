What is your pre- and post-elections strategy?

Our post-elections strategy has to be implemented now, though the final push will be done after 4 June. Overall, we expect BJP and NDA to comfortably form the government, and expect a market-, economics- and reform-friendly budget. So, we continue to be bullish. The only potential set back to this strategy (and it could be significant) is if the government decides to increase capital gains tax in any shape or form. There is a significant leak in performance due to these taxes, particularly for foreign investors, who do not pay capital gains taxes for investments in any other country. The largest global investors (sovereign funds and university endowments, etc., are tax-exempt), such as investors from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai, look at post-tax returns. Even though the Indian market generally performs well relative to other markets and countries, considering post-tax returns, it does not do as well. India is at a stage where it needs higher and higher risk capital from all possible sources.