Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited IPO: The allotment for the issue that opened for subscription on 26 December 2024 and closed on 30 December 2024 is likely to be out soon. The Thursday, January 2, 2025 is the tentative listing date for the Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited shares on the NSE SME. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The investors thereby can check the allotment status online on the site of registar Skyline Financial Services and also on the NSE website

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing step 1- Go to IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services website on this link -

https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html Step 2] Select ‘Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu .

Step 3] Select among any from DPID or Client ID or Folio Number- Demat details DP ID, application number or PAN number

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Search

In a similar way investors can check allotment status on the NSE website

(Note-Investors not registered need to register on the website before checking the allotments details)

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO- GMP or Grey Market Premium The GMP or Grey Market premum fo Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited IPO is +6. The same meants that Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares are available in the grey Market at a premium of ₹6 over the issue price . The market participants theerby are anticipating listing of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limitedshares at ₹26 , ₹6 premium or 442.66% over the issue price of ₹14.

About Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited was founded in 2011 and is a company that manufactures fertilizers, bags, and environmental solutions.

The company produces premium zinc sulfate fertilizers and bags made of polypropylene (PP) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).

January 2013 marked the start of the company's commercial production. with a remarkable annual capacity of more than 750 lakh bags. The company now runs at full capacity, making over Rs. 100 crores in revenue from its fertilizers and bags (Zinc Sulphate Division).