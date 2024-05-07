ANZ Bank Unveils Share Buyback as Profit Misses Estimates
ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. announced a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) buyback as first-half earnings missed estimates, continuing the trend of Australian banks handing investors a sweetener as profits decline.
