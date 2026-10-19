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A-One Steels India share price jumps nearly 10% ahead of Q2 results | Key details investors should know

A-One Steels India shares rose nearly 10% on Monday as investors awaited the board’s review of unaudited results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The steelmaker’s recent market debut and strong IPO demand have also kept the stock in focus.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Oct 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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A-One Steels India share price jumps nearly 10% ahead of Q2 results
A-One Steels India share price jumps nearly 10% ahead of Q2 results (Photo: AI generated )
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A-One Steels India share price surged nearly 10% on Monday, 19 October, as investors tracked the steelmaker ahead of its Q2 FY27 earnings announcement. The company's board is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

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The upcoming earnings announcement was a key near-term event for the stock, which has remained in focus following its recent stock market debut.

In an exchange filing, A-One Steels India said its board of directors would meet on Monday, 19 October, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, along with other matters.

The scheduled board meeting brought the company's quarterly performance into focus as the stock advanced in Monday's trading session. A-One Steels India share price today opened at an intraday low of 365.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 430 per share.

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A-One Steels India shares list at a premium

A-One Steels India shares made their stock market debut earlier this month, listing at a premium to the IPO issue price of 405 per share.

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On the BSE, the stock opened at 462, a gain of nearly 14% over the issue price, and touched an intraday high of 469.45, up 15.91%. It eventually closed at 417, registering a gain of 2.96% over the IPO price.

On the NSE, the shares debuted at 455, a premium of 12.34%, and ended the session at 416.55, up 2.85% against the issue price. At the time, the company's market capitalisation stood at 3,220.69 crore.

The company's 405-crore initial public offering received strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 11.61 times on the final day of bidding.

A-One Steels India IPO details

The IPO was priced in a band of 385–405 per share and comprised a fresh issue worth 355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to 50 crore.

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The company had reduced the issue size from the 650 crore proposed in its draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in December 2024.

A-One Steels India planned to use 250 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to prepay or partially repay certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining proceeds were earmarked for general corporate purposes.

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What does A-One Steels India do?

Headquartered in Bengaluru, A-One Steels India is a vertically integrated steel manufacturer with operations spanning sponge iron, mild steel (MS) billets and finished steel products.

Its product portfolio includes TMT bars, hot-rolled (HR) and cold-rolled (CR) coils, MS pipes, CR pipes, and galvanised pipes and tubes. The company also manufactures industrial products such as metallurgical coke and ferro alloys.

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Its integrated operations cover multiple stages of steel production, from intermediate materials to finished products.

Recent corporate update: Warehouse in Maharashtra

In a recent corporate development, A-One Steels India disclosed that it had leased a warehouse in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, for business operations. The company also received its GST registration certificate on 12 October.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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