Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price rebounds after profit-taking. Buy, hold or exit?
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share allottees may hold the scrip maintaining stop loss below ₹170 apiece, say experts
Stock market today: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price today listed on BSE and NSE delivering around 20 percent return to the lucky allottees. However, the stock soon came under sell-off pressure after the profit-booking trigger. But, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares soon attracted bulls' attention and bounced back strongly from its intraday low of ₹170.15 per share on BSE and touched a new intraday high of ₹191.70 per share.
