Apex Foods to Avanti Feeds: Seafood stocks surge up to 20% on EU export boost, Trump tariff relief hopes

Seafood stocks surged by 20% during Wednesday's trading session as the European Union approved exports from 102 more Indian marine establishments, leading to a prompt 20% increase in shipments to the region, according to reports.

This approval is timely, considering that India's seafood exports to the EU reached USD 1.1 billion in FY24, highlighting the significance of this market for the domestic fishing sector. Consequently, a total of 604 Indian establishments are now recognized by the EU.

This significant announcement emerges as India and the EU are currently in the midst of the 13th round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, indicating a strengthening of confidence between the two trading partners.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price gains 2.5%: moves to Supreme Court over AGR dues

As per reports, the timing of the EU's approval holds particular importance for India's shrimp industry, which has faced significant challenges due to recent tariff actions by the US. The new approvals from the EU are anticipated to offer essential relief and alternative market opportunities for shrimp exporters who have been aiming to broaden their export markets. With all major seafood companies now approved for EU exports, Indian exporters will have greater capacity to satisfy European demand across a range of marine product categories.

The EU is the second-largest market for Indian seafood exports, following the United States, with China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand following in order.

As per InCred Equities, India's portion of shrimp imports to the US might increase to approximately 50% by the conclusion of calendar year 2025, supported by strong supply chains, competitive pricing, and recovery in production capacity. A revival in margins is anticipated for feed companies by the first quarter of calendar year 2025 and for processors/exporters by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025.

"We maintain our positive outlook for a sector-wide recovery from CY25," said the brokerage.

Technical Views According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Apex Frozen Foods share price has formed a massive 312-week base, supported by strong accumulation, which signals long-term strength. Such a prolonged consolidation often precedes a sharp move, and the stock now looks poised to head towards the ₹400 zone.

On the other hand, Avanti Feeds share price is showing positive price action within its established range of ₹854– ₹899. Having bounced from the lower end, the stock is now progressing toward the upper boundary at ₹899. Both setups indicate healthy technical structures, with Apex Frozen Foods offering a breakout potential and Avanti Feeds showing a short-term trading opportunity as it climbs within its range.

Also Read | RailTel share price gains over 6% on multiple order wins in Bihar