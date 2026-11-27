APL Apollo Tubes shares rebounded over 4% in Friday's trading session after reports revealed that the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), may scrutinise the structure of its proposed deal with Tata Steel.

According to a report by Business Standard, the regulator is reportedly examining concerns related to minority shareholder interests and the applicability of related-party transaction rules.

APL Apollo Tubes share price opened at ₹1,505 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,481.50 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹1,544.30 on 27 November.

What's behind the rally? According to the report, the market regulator is examining whether all components of the proposed transaction should be evaluated collectively under the related-party transaction (RPT) framework.

These include APL Apollo’s acquisition of Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated steel businesses, Tata Steel’s purchase of the promoters’ stake in APL Apollo, and the contract-manufacturing agreement with promoter-linked SG Spectra

Under the proposed deal, APL Apollo will initially acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses for ₹28,000 crore, financing the purchase through borrowings. Subsequently, Tata Steel will gain majority control of the expanded APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹32,267 crore by buying shares from the promoters and launching an open offer for minority shareholders.

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) said Tata Steel should be treated as a related party with effect from November 23. It also raised concerns over whether the first tranche was deliberately kept below the 10% threshold to avoid triggering the applicable regulatory requirements.

APL Apollo Tubes share price returns APL Apollo Tubes shares have witnessed significant selling pressure in the recent past, declining 27.82% over the past week and 30.83% in the last one month. The stock has also fallen 22.26% so far in 2026, while losing 11.73% over the past one year, indicating sustained weakness in the counter.

However, the stock has delivered positive returns over the longer term. APL Apollo Tubes shares have gained 72.63% over the past five years, despite declining 9.72% over the three-year period.

APL Apollo Tubes - Here's what brokerages say Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has given ‘buy’ rating to the APL Apollo Tubes stock with a target price of 2,200, seeing an upside potential up to 33%, saying that Tata Steel will acquire a majority stake in APAT, marking a strategic partnership that is expected to strengthen its market positioning and drive long-term growth.

“Over the long term, the combined APAT-Tata Steel business is expected to generate revenue/EBITDA of INR1,027b/INR100b, with EBITDA/MT expected to improve to INR7,000-8,000 from the current INR5,500-6,000 Revenue/EBITDA/PAT are expected to clock a CAGR of 17%/18%/21% over FY26-28. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,220,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities has downgraded the stock to ‘add’ from ‘buy’ with a lower target price of ₹1,750 per share, keeping the estimates unchanged post the recent corporate action.

“We are cutting the valuation multiple to 25x, from 35x earlier. APAT announced the acquisition of the color-coated and steel tubes business of Tata Steel for INR 280bn (2.7mn MT capacity at 24.8x FY27E EBITDA). This was followed by another announcement of APAT’s promoter S Gupta Holding selling off its 26.6% stake in the company to Tata Steel at INR 2,100/share (in three tranches). Post obtaining approvals from regulatory bodies and shareholders, Tata Steel will make an open offer to acquire another 26% at INR 2,301.4/share,” the firm said in a note.