APL Apollo Tubes shares rebounded over 4% in Friday's trading session after reports revealed that the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), may scrutinise the structure of its proposed deal with Tata Steel.

According to a report by Business Standard, the regulator is reportedly examining concerns related to minority shareholder interests and the applicability of related-party transaction rules.

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APL Apollo Tubes share price opened at ₹1,505 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,481.50 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹1,544.30 on 27 November.

What's behind the rally? According to the report, the market regulator is examining whether all components of the proposed transaction should be evaluated collectively under the related-party transaction (RPT) framework.

These include APL Apollo’s acquisition of Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated steel businesses, Tata Steel’s purchase of the promoters’ stake in APL Apollo, and the contract-manufacturing agreement with promoter-linked SG Spectra

Under the proposed deal, APL Apollo will initially acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses for ₹28,000 crore, financing the purchase through borrowings. Subsequently, Tata Steel will gain majority control of the expanded APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹32,267 crore by buying shares from the promoters and launching an open offer for minority shareholders.

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Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) said Tata Steel should be treated as a related party with effect from November 23. It also raised concerns over whether the first tranche was deliberately kept below the 10% threshold to avoid triggering the applicable regulatory requirements.

APL Apollo Tubes share price returns APL Apollo Tubes shares have witnessed significant selling pressure in the recent past, declining 27.82% over the past week and 30.83% in the last one month. The stock has also fallen 22.26% so far in 2026, while losing 11.73% over the past one year, indicating sustained weakness in the counter.

However, the stock has delivered positive returns over the longer term. APL Apollo Tubes shares have gained 72.63% over the past five years, despite declining 9.72% over the three-year period.

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APL Apollo Tubes - Here's what brokerages say Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has given ‘buy’ rating to the APL Apollo Tubes stock with a target price of 2,200, seeing an upside potential up to 33%, saying that Tata Steel will acquire a majority stake in APAT, marking a strategic partnership that is expected to strengthen its market positioning and drive long-term growth.

“Over the long term, the combined APAT-Tata Steel business is expected to generate revenue/EBITDA of INR1,027b/INR100b, with EBITDA/MT expected to improve to INR7,000-8,000 from the current INR5,500-6,000 Revenue/EBITDA/PAT are expected to clock a CAGR of 17%/18%/21% over FY26-28. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,220,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities has downgraded the stock to ‘add’ from ‘buy’ with a lower target price of ₹1,750 per share, keeping the estimates unchanged post the recent corporate action.

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“We are cutting the valuation multiple to 25x, from 35x earlier. APAT announced the acquisition of the color-coated and steel tubes business of Tata Steel for INR 280bn (2.7mn MT capacity at 24.8x FY27E EBITDA). This was followed by another announcement of APAT’s promoter S Gupta Holding selling off its 26.6% stake in the company to Tata Steel at INR 2,100/share (in three tranches). Post obtaining approvals from regulatory bodies and shareholders, Tata Steel will make an open offer to acquire another 26% at INR 2,301.4/share,” the firm said in a note.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.