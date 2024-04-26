Apollo, Fortis, Max Healthcare share prices rise 42-84% in a year: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what experts say
Stock market Today: Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare , Max Healthcare share prices have seen 42-84% gains during last year. CRISIL Ratings expect a double-digit revenue growth for Hospitals led by healthy occupancies and ARPO. Should you Buy, sell or Hold? Here's what experts say
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Fortis Healthcare , Max Healthcare Institute share prices have seen 42-84% gains during last year. The gains have been led by improved earnings outlook in the back of rising occupancy, increasing inpatient procedures, return of medical tourism and other such reasons have led to improvement in Average revenues pr operating bed (ARPOB).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started