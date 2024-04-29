Apollo Hospitals announces deal with Advent; stock down 8% on valuation concerns
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell over 8 percent in intra-day trading today after the firm announced that it will raise ₹2,475 crore through private equity firm Advent International for its unit Apollo HealthCo. Investors expressed concern about the valuation assigned to Apollo 24/7.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell over 8 percent in intra-day trading today (April 29) after the firm announced that it will raise ₹2,475 crore (approximately $300 million) through private equity firm Advent International for its unit Apollo HealthCo. This unit manages Apollo's Apollo 24/7 vertical. Additionally, there are plans to merge Keimed, a promoter-owned wholesale pharma distribution business, with Apollo HealthCo over the next 24 to 30 months.
