Healthcare stocks are in focus on Friday, 20 November, even as broader equity markets remained under pressure. Shares of Molbio Diagnostics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Aster DM Quality Care rose up to 4%, drawing investor attention to the hospital and healthcare space.

The rally in hospital stocks comes after global brokerage Macquarie turned more constructive on the sector, upgrading Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare to 'Outperform' from 'Underperform'. The brokerage cited improving earnings prospects, more reasonable valuations and signs that the earnings pressure from the ongoing hospital capacity expansion cycle may be easing, according to media reports.

With newly commissioned beds ramping up at a healthy pace and consensus earnings estimates for the sector appearing to have bottomed out, Macquarie believes the risk-reward equation for select hospital stocks has improved.

Why are hospital stocks rising? According to media reports, Macquarie raised its price target on Apollo Hospitals to ₹10,500 from ₹6,230, implying an upside of around 20% from Thursday's closing price.

The brokerage believes the initial impact on profitability from the hospital industry's expansion cycle is already reflected in valuations. It also expects newly added capacity to contribute more meaningfully as hospitals improve utilisation.

Macquarie's upgrade of Max Healthcare was accompanied by a sharp increase in its price target to ₹1,450 from ₹825, indicating a potential 37% upside. The brokerage favours Max Healthcare for its disciplined capital allocation, stronger EBITDA growth outlook and favourable capacity expansion trajectory.

It expects Max Healthcare to deliver a revenue CAGR of 20% and an EBITDA CAGR of 22% over FY26–FY29, according to media reports.

However, the brokerage flagged risks, including the possibility that the Supreme Court could extend price caps beyond oncology drugs and a greater-than-expected profitability drag from newly commissioned hospitals. For Max Healthcare, a higher proportion of institutional patients could weigh on revenue per patient, while rising costs associated with Apollo Hospitals' round-the-clock operations could constrain margin expansion in its HealthCo business.

Molbio Diagnostics vs Apollo Hospitals vs Aster DM: What do technical charts indicate? While Macquarie's upgrade has brought Apollo Hospitals into focus, technical indicators suggest that Aster DM currently has the strongest setup among the three stocks, according to Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI.

Aster DM Quality Care: Arora said the stock has been consolidating within a range, forming what appears to be a pennant pattern. It is trading above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating underlying strength. A breakout above ₹752 could open the way towards ₹800. Among the three stocks, Aster DM has the most favourable technical setup, according to Arora.

Apollo Hospitals: The stock has been recovering and is trading close to its previous highs. Arora identified ₹9,090 as the crucial resistance level. Apollo is moving within an ascending parallel channel on the broader chart, and a sustained move above ₹9,090 could extend the rally towards ₹9,200– ₹9,250. However, he cautioned that the stock has already seen a significant run-up, making its current levels somewhat stretched.

Molbio Diagnostics: The stock remains volatile but is finding buying interest around its 20-day EMA. Arora placed trailing support at ₹1,480 and resistance at ₹1,675. He advised a wait-and-watch approach, noting that the stock needs to be tracked closely for further confirmation.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Healthcare stocks have been witnessing renewed buying interest woth price upmoves in certain stocks being supported by good volumes. Within this sector, Apollo Hospital has a bullish chart structure as the stock has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance woth good volumes. We expect the sector to do well in the near term.

Which healthcare stock looks better? Among the three stocks, Aster DM stands out on technical parameters, with a potential breakout above ₹752 opening the door to ₹800, according to SAHI's Gaurav Arora. Apollo Hospitals has additional support from Macquarie's upgrade and higher price target, although its recent rally makes the technical setup relatively stretched. Molbio Diagnostics, meanwhile, remains a wait-and-watch candidate given its volatility and the need for a clearer directional move.

For investors tracking the healthcare sector, the key factors to watch are hospital bed utilisation, profitability from newly commissioned capacity, earnings growth and the ability of companies to sustain margins as expansion gathers pace.