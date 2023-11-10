Apollo Hospitals- CFO expects Apollo HealthCo business to breakeven by Q4FY24
Q2 Results Review- Apollo reported a 14% YoY rise in its net profit at ₹233 crore. The Apollo HealthCo EBITDA losses witnessed a 32% decline sequentially to ₹38.7 Crore. The breakeven of HeathCo Business by Q4 will add to Apollo Hospitals earnings growth
Q2 result: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise that reported performance for the quarter ending September, also announced its expansion plans. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced a 250-bed new hospital in Pune (expandable to 425 beds in 2 years) at an overall cost of ₹675 crores. The Hospital is expected to be commissioned by Ql FY25.
