Apollo Hospitals, Narayana shares scale 52-week high as Q2 results boost sentiment
Q2 Result Review- The healthy ARPOB and volume growth helped drive growth. Hospital divisions for all hospitals in Jefferies coverage universe clocked double-digit sales and EBITDA growth. Payor mix continued to get boost from higher international revenue share while case mix got Oncology boost.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd share price scaled 52-week highs on Friday while Fortis Healthcare, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Global Health ltd ( Medanta) are trading close to their highs seen recently. The investor confidence remains strong led by improving occupancy for Hospitals, rising average revenues per operating bed (ARPOB), rising non Covid treatment volumes etc that are helping lift their financial performance as was visible in Q2 results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started