Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Net profit surges 26% YoY to ₹477 crore; revenue up 13%

Apollo Hospitals, one of the country’s largest private hospital chains, announced its September quarter performance today, November 06, post market hours, reporting a 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹477.2 crore, compared to ₹378.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

For Q2 FY26, the company reported a 12.8% YoY growth in revenue, reaching ₹6,304 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹941 crore, marking a 15.46% YoY increase compared to ₹815 crore in Q2FY25, with margins expanding marginally by 30 basis points to 14.9%.

The company said that the Average Revenue per In-Patient (ARPOB) grew by 9% to ₹1,73,318 in Q2FY26.

Segment-wise performance The Healthcare Services segment contributed the largest share at ₹3,217 crore, up from ₹2,974 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹2,920 crore in Q2FY25.

The company, in its earnings filing, said that Q2FY25 had a higher incidence of seasonal medical admissions, leading to a high base, whereas medical admissions were lower in Q2FY26. This low growth in medical admissions was partly offset by a 14% increase in revenue from CONGO specialties.

Meanwhile, the revenue from Retail Health and Diagnostics came in at ₹474 crore, compared to ₹435 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹404 crore a year ago.

Apollo HealthCo, which includes pharmacy distribution and digital health services, recorded revenue of ₹2,606 crore, higher than ₹2,472 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹2,282 crore in Q2FY25.

Targets to increase bed capacity to 13,100 Apollo Hospitals has shared its expansion plan to add around 4,400 capacity beds, translating to nearly 3,600 census beds, over the next five years. This initiative will be carried out in two phases, with a total project cost estimated at approximately ₹8,300 crore.

In the first phase, covering FY26–FY27, the company plans to commission 2,071 total beds (1,687 census beds) across multiple locations including Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Sarjapur. These will include a mix of hospital asset acquisitions, greenfield projects, and brownfield expansions with a total investment of about ₹3,560 crore.

The second phase, expected between FY29–FY30, will add another 2,415 beds (1,970 census beds) across key cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, involving both greenfield and brownfield projects with an estimated cost of ₹s 4,734 crore.

Post-expansion, Apollo’s total census bed capacity is projected to increase from 9,483 beds as of Q2FY26 to approximately 13,100 beds, strengthening its presence across Tier-1 cities and major metros.

As of September 30, 2025, Apollo Hospitals had 9,483 operating beds (including Owned, Managed, and AHLL). The overall hospital occupancy stood at 69%, compared to 73% in the same period last year, impacted by weak growth in patient volumes, which increased by only 2%.