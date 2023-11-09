Apollo Hospitals Q2 results preview: Healthcare revenues to grow supported by higher occupancy
Q2 Result Preview- For Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect healthcare revenues to grow 9% year-on-year and 7% sequentially in 2QFY24, after a dampening 1QFY24 for the Tamil Nadu cluster, led by sequentially higher occupancies
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is expected to continue benefiting from the rising occupancy levels, improving average revenues per operating bed (APROB) as higher non covid revenues are also adding to profitability. Analysts expect revenue to grow, marking a recovery, post the muted trend in occupancy seen in Q1FY24 seen in Q1 for industry as a whole.
