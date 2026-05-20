Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results: Net profit rises 36% YoY to ₹529 crore, announces final dividend of ₹10 per share

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, one of the country’s largest private hospital chains, announced its March quarter and FY26 financial results on May 20 after market hours, reporting strong growth in revenue and EBITDA across all three business verticals as well as at the consolidated level.

The company posted a 36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹529 crore, compared to ₹389 crore in the same quarter last year. On the top line, revenue grew 18% YoY to ₹6,605 crore from ₹5,592 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹1,011 crore, marking a 31.5% YoY increase compared to ₹769 crore in Q4FY25, while EBITDA margins expanded by 154 basis points to 15.3%.

In terms of segments, the healthcare services division posted 16% YoY revenue growth to ₹3,268 crore, while EBITDA rose 14% to ₹781 crore with margins at 23.9%.

As of March 31, 2026, Apollo Hospitals had 8,131 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68% in Q4FY26 vs 67% in the same period in the previous year.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle delivered a strong performance, with revenue increasing 24% YoY to ₹489 crore and EBITDA surging 58% to ₹75 crore. The segment also turned profitable, reporting a PAT of ₹10 crore against a loss of ₹4 crore a year before.

Meanwhile, Apollo HealthCo reported 20% YoY revenue growth at ₹2,848 crore, while EBITDA jumped sharply to ₹156 crore from ₹36 crore in Q4FY25. PAT for the segment rose significantly to ₹107 crore from ₹9 crore last year.

For the full financial year FY26, it reported consolidated revenue growth of 16% YoY to ₹25,229 crore from ₹21,794 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose to ₹3,769 crore from ₹3,022 crore in the previous fiscal, despite Apollo 24/7-related costs of ₹467 crore during the year, including a non-cash ESOP charge of ₹118 crore, as per the company's earnings report.

On the bottom line, the net profit increased to ₹1,942 crore from ₹1,446 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of Apollo 24/7 stood at ₹2,037 crore during FY26.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said, "Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear—disciplined operationalization of new capacities, sustained focus on our core hospital business, and continued momentum across emerging businesses. Above all, we remain committed to expanding access to quality healthcare and contributing meaningfully to the strengthening of India’s healthcare infrastructure.”

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Announces ₹ 10 final dividend for FY26; record date fixed for August 14 Along with the financial results, the company announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY26 and fixed Friday, August 14, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, as well as for participation in the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company said the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on or before September 10, 2026.

“The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share (200%) of the face value of ₹5 per share for FY2025-26. The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,” the company said in its filing.