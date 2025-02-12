Apollo Hospitals share price jumps ahead of dividend record date. Do you own?

Shares of Apollo Hospitals hogged the limelight in trade on Wednesday, February 12, and rose 3% ahead of the dividend record date this week.

The Nifty 50 hospital stock on Monday, along with its quarterly earnings, announced an interim dividend of ₹9 per share.

"The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs. 9/- per share (180% of face value of Rs. 5/- per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025, on the paid-up equity shares, out of the profits of the Company," Apollo Hospitals stated in a filing.

The company further fixed February 15 as the record date for the purpose of the payment of the said interim dividend. This means, the dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders, whose names appear in the register of members/beneficial owners of the company as on February 15.

As per the filing, Apollo Hospitals will pay the said interim dividend on or before February 28.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Trend Shares of Apollo Hospitals rebounded on Wednesday, following their slide to 6-month low. The stock rose as much as 2.86% to ₹6,496.10 per share on the BSE today.

With today's rise, Apollo Hospitals share price has snapped its four-day losing run.

Apollo Hospitals Q3 Show For Q3 FY25, Apollo Hospitals reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to ₹5,527 crore. Its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 52% YoY to ₹372 crore, compared to ₹245 crore in Q3 FY24. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter grew 24% YoY to ₹762 crore.

As of December 31, 2024, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,996 beds across its network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy rate stood at 68%, compared to 66% in the same period the previous year, driven by a significant rise in patient flows, according to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (APHS) delivered an in-line performance for 3QFY25. "APHS saw broad-based growth across hospitals, Healthco (online/offline pharmacy), and the Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) segment. The company reported healthy growth in realization per patient and the number of patients treated. The GMV remained stable on a sequential basis," it added.

However, the brokerage reduced earnings estimates by 4%/5% for FY26/FY27, factoring in moderation in GMV for Apollo 24/7 and an increase in operating expenses related to the commissioning of newer hospitals. It also revised its target price lower to ₹7,800 while maintaining a 'buy' rating.

