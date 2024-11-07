Apollo Hospitals share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results that beat expectations

  • Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price gained more than 6% to 1 year high, in the morning trades on Thursday. Apollo had reported Q2 results post market hours on Wednesday, which came better than analysts expectations on operational front.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals share price gains post Q2 results
Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals share price gains post Q2 results

Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price gained more than 6% to its 1 year high in the morning trades on Thursday. Apollo had reported Q2 results post market hours on Wednesday, which came better than analysts expectations on operational front.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price opened at 7260.00 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 4% higher over the previous close. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 7435.40 , which also happened to be its 1 year high (52 week high) marking gains of more than 6%. 

Q2 performance

Apollo Hospitals Q2 reported a 15% year on year rise in its consolidated Revenues grew to 5,589 Crores The Q2 consolidated reported Ebitda (Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) grew 30% YoY to 816 Crores. The strong growth in operating profits coupled with slightly lower tax rate and  that the reported Q2 Consolidated net profit grew 63% YoY to 379 Crores 

(more to come)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsApollo Hospitals share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results that beat expectations

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.95
10:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.53%)

Bharat Electronics share price

298.55
10:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-3.3 (-1.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.20
10:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.45 (-0.31%)

GAIL India share price

214.75
10:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
5.85 (2.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,422.05
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
452.2 (6.49%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

234.05
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
7.9 (3.49%)

Federal Bank share price

205.80
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1 (0.49%)

Coforge share price

7,837.60
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.5 (0.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Energy Solutions share price

979.85
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-95.45 (-8.88%)

Hindalco Industries share price

659.00
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-49.25 (-6.95%)

Blue Star share price

1,768.20
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-110.55 (-5.88%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,683.60
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-85.35 (-4.82%)
More from Top Losers

KEC International share price

1,057.20
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
81.7 (8.38%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,422.05
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
452.2 (6.49%)

PB Fintech share price

1,747.95
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
83.15 (4.99%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,319.90
10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
62.25 (4.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.000.00
    Chennai
    80,371.000.00
    Delhi
    80,523.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.