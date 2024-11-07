Apollo Hospitals share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results that beat expectations

Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price gained more than 6% to its 1 year high in the morning trades on Thursday. Apollo had reported Q2 results post market hours on Wednesday, which came better than analysts expectations on operational front.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price opened at ₹7260.00 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 4% higher over the previous close. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹7435.40 , which also happened to be its 1 year high (52 week high) marking gains of more than 6%.

Q2 performance Apollo Hospitals Q2 reported a 15% year on year rise in its consolidated Revenues grew to ₹5,589 Crores The Q2 consolidated reported Ebitda (Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) grew 30% YoY to ₹816 Crores. The strong growth in operating profits coupled with slightly lower tax rate and that the reported Q2 Consolidated net profit grew 63% YoY to ₹379 Crores