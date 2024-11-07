Stock Market Today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price gained more than 6% to its 1 year high in the morning trades on Thursday. Apollo had reported Q2 results post market hours on Wednesday, which came better than analysts expectations on operational front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price opened at ₹7260.00 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 4% higher over the previous close. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹7435.40 , which also happened to be its 1 year high (52 week high) marking gains of more than 6%.

Q2 performance Apollo Hospitals Q2 reported a 15% year on year rise in its consolidated Revenues grew to ₹5,589 Crores The Q2 consolidated reported Ebitda (Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) grew 30% YoY to ₹816 Crores. The strong growth in operating profits coupled with slightly lower tax rate and that the reported Q2 Consolidated net profit grew 63% YoY to ₹379 Crores

(more to come)

