Apollo Hospitals share price turns negative after hitting record high of ₹8,948.10 apiece on BSE. Do you own?

Apollo Hospital Enterprises share price jumped around 0.6% to its record high of ₹8,948.10 following broader gains on Dalal Street. After hitting a new peak, the stock, however, declined 1.1% to its day's low of ₹8,842.25 on BSE.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex rose over 0.3% each in today's deals.

Apollo Hospitals stock has added 2% in the last 1 week, 6.5% in 1 month, 21% in 3 months, and 19% in 6 months. However, it has risen 16% in the last 1 year. Meanwhile, it has given multibagger returns in thel ong term, soaring 138% in 5 years.

Apollo Hospitals Q4 Apollo Hospitals reported a 36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹529 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹389 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 18% YoY to ₹6,605 crore from ₹5,592 crore a year earlier.

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At the operating level, EBITDA grew 31.5% YoY to ₹1,011 crore from ₹769 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin expanded by 154 basis points to 15.3% during the quarter.

Among business segments, the healthcare services division reported 16% YoY revenue growth to ₹3,268 crore, while EBITDA increased 14% to ₹781 crore. The segment's EBITDA margin stood at 23.9%.

As of March 31, 2026, Apollo Hospitals operated 8,131 beds across its network, excluding AHLL and managed beds. Hospital occupancy improved marginally to 68% in Q4FY26 from 67% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Should you still buy? Prabhudas Lilladher maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹9,350 per share. It said Apollo Hospitals reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹1,011 crore, up 31% year-on-year (YoY) and around 5% above its estimates. Adjusted for losses from 24x7 and ESOP expenses of around ₹95.9 crore, EBITDA stood at ₹1,110 crore, reflecting a 19% YoY increase.

The brokerage said the stake sale in HealthCo to Advent and the merger with Keimed are positive developments towards building an integrated pharmacy and digital healthcare platform. It noted that Apollo HealthCo continues to scale up well, while the digital business is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven over the coming quarters. It added that the management's guidance of ₹1,650-1,750 crore EBITDA for the merged entity by Q4FY27, on an exit run-rate basis, provides comfort.

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Prabhudas Lilladher also highlighted the company's decision to demerge its omnichannel pharmacy business, 24x7 and telehealth business into a separately listed entity, saying the move is aimed at unlocking value by creating a focused, high-growth platform in the pharmacy and digital healthcare space with a stronger consumer focus.

The brokerage expects Apollo Hospitals to deliver an EBITDA CAGR of 25% over FY26-FY28. It has marginally increased its FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 2%. Prabhudas Lilladher has valued the hospital and offline pharmacy businesses at 25x EV/EBITDA and Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) at 20x EV/EBITDA.