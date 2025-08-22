Apollo Hospitals shares in focus amid ₹1,489 crore block deal; promoter likely seller

According to a Reuters report, Apollo Hospitals shares worth 1,489 crore ($170.5 million) were offloaded in a block deal. About 1.9 million shares were sold at a floor price of 7,850 apiece, a discount of nearly 1% to Thursday's closing level.

Apollo Hospitals share price declined nearly 1% in intraday deals on Friday, August 22, following reports of a block deal in the counter wherein the promoter likely sold stakes.

A CNBC-TV18 report on Thursday said that Apollo Hospitals' Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to divest up to 1.25% stake worth 1,395 crore.

Reddy held a 3.36% stake in the company as of June 30, according to the latest shareholding data.

Apollo Hospitals shares have delivered steady returns this year amid strong financials.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results

For the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30, 2025, Apollo Hospitals reported a 42% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), to 433 crore, up from 305 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue also saw a 15% rise, climbing to 5,842 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal, compared to 5,086 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Apollo Hospitals Share Price Trend

Apollo Hospitals share price opened at 7895 on the BSE, down from its last closing price of 7925.10. The stock hit the day's low of 7848.15 and a high of 7926.65 in intraday deals today.

Apollo Hospitals share price has delivered steady returns in the last one year, gaining 16% during this period. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Nifty 50 stock is up 7%.

Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of five and 10 years, Apollo Hospitals has emerged as a multibagger stock, surging 371.5% and 507.11%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

