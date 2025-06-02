Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail to ITDC: Five stocks that declared dividends along with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail, ITDC, TCI Express and Praveg are the five key stocks that declared dividends along with Q4 results over the last few years.

Dividend payout and record date details Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd: The company recommended that its shareholders receive a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share (200% of the face value of approximately ₹5 per share) for FY2024–2025.

At the Apollo Hospitals' subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the shareholders must approve the dividend that the board of directors has recommended.

At its meeting on February 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of Apollo Hospitals had announced an interim dividend of ₹9/-per equity share, with a face value of approximately ₹5/-each, amounting to 180% of the company's paid-up equity capital for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

On February 28, 2025, the declared interim dividend on the company's equity shares was paid.

Including the proposed final dividend by Apollo Hospitals, the total dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 is ₹19/- per equity share (380%), or ₹273.19 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd - For the financial year 2024–2025, the company recommended a dividend of 50% (i.e. Re 1) per equity share of ₹2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Titagarh Rail Systems' next Annual General Meeting. The date for the AGM will be announced in due course by Titagarh Rail Systems.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) - At its meeting on May 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of India Tourism Development Corporation Limited or ITDC recommended a dividend of ₹2.90 per share on the company's equity share capital, totaling ₹24,87,31,260 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

TCI Express Ltd- The company recommended a 100% final dividend, or ₹2.00 per equity share, for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, provided that the shareholders approve it at the company's 17th Annual General Meeting. In due course, notice will be given by TCI Express Ltd regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Record Date, and the Book Closure, if applicable.

Praveg Limited- Praveg's board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 (10% considering face value of share) per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the fiscal year that ended in March 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.