Apollo Hospitals to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to 1,500 crore

NEW DELHI : Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to ₹1,500 cr by way of postal ballot.

The board has also approved to constitute a Fund Raising Committee for this, Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing.

The committee would be entrusted with powers on behalf of the board to implement and administer all aspects related to the capital raising exercise, it added.

This would include, "the size and composition of the issue, approval of the Preliminary Placement Document and the Placement Document, determination of the issue opening and closing dates, approval of allocations and final allotments, and other matters relating to the issue from time to time, including obtaining requisite approvals for listing and trading of the newly issued shares," the filing said.

In November the company said its board had approved raising up to ₹1,500 crore by way of issue of securities through preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any equivalent capital raising method.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd closed at Rs 2,411.70 per scrip on BSE, down 1.99% over previous close.

