Apollo in talks to take stake in Credit Suisse investment-banking unit
Credit Suisse said last year that it would carve out part of its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand
Apollo Global Management is among a group of financial firms in talks to take a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG’s revamped investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.
