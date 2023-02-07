Apollo in talks to take stake in Credit Suisse investment-banking unit

The revived CS First Boston will focus on parts of the investment-banking business that require less capital, such as advising companies on mergers and acquisitions. Credit Suisse has said it would keep some markets-trading businesses to assist its wealthy clients, divest the securitized-products division to Apollo and move other businesses to a noncore unit. Bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co. is also considering taking a stake in the securitized-products business, people familiar with the matter said.