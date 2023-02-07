Apollo in talks to take stake in Credit Suisse investment-banking unit
Credit Suisse said last year that it would carve out part of its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand
Apollo Global Management is among a group of financial firms in talks to take a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG’s revamped investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.
Credit Suisse said last year that it would carve out the advisory part of its investment-banking operation into a new entity under the resurrected CS First Boston brand following a string of scandals. The bank said it would raise outside capital to launch the new entity, which it hopes to list in a separate initial public offering eventually.
The talks with Apollo are continuing and could fall still apart. An investment in CS First Boston would represent another level of commitment from Apollo, which had previously agreed to take over Credit Suisse’s securitized-products group, which packages and resells debt. The size of the potential stake couldn’t be learned.
Credit Suisse said last year that it had secured $500 million from an unnamed investor, and Chairman Axel Lehmann said in December a few offers were on the table to help finance CS First Boston’s leveraged-finance business.
The CS First Boston spinoff, based in New York, offers Credit Suisse a chance to revive a troubled unit and smooth out the volatility of its earnings, bank executives say. Some employees who might have left said they are staying to see if Michael Klein, CS First Boston’s chief executive designate and a veteran deal maker, can pull the division out of a slump.
The revived CS First Boston will focus on parts of the investment-banking business that require less capital, such as advising companies on mergers and acquisitions. Credit Suisse has said it would keep some markets-trading businesses to assist its wealthy clients, divest the securitized-products division to Apollo and move other businesses to a noncore unit. Bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co. is also considering taking a stake in the securitized-products business, people familiar with the matter said.
Credit Suisse reached an agreement recently to take over Mr. Klein’s advisory business and pay Mr. Klein and other staff who will join CS First Boston in stock, the people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Klein built his advisory business after scaling ranks at Citigroup Inc. earlier in his career.
Credit Suisse is set to update shareholders on plans for the spinoff on Feb. 9, when it reports fourth-quarter results.
Credit Suisse became a force in investing banking through acquisitions, beginning with its late-1980s purchase of the original First Boston. The advisory and capital markets businesses that are being spun out boomed by helping to take technology companies public and bringing special-purpose acquisition companies to market. But the investment bank got caught up in regulatory probes and scandals. The collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management cost the division $5 billion in 2021.
Founded in 1990, Apollo is one of the largest alternative money managers, with investments in debt, equity, real estate and insurance. The firm manages more than $500 billion in assets.
Wall Street analysts have estimated that CS First Boston could be valued at roughly $4 billion, based on Credit Suisse projecting $2.5 billion in revenue a year. Credit Suisse has a total market value of less than $14 billion.
CS First Boston will face serious challenges. It will be smaller than most Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which use their substantial balance sheets to lend to clients and underwrite stock and debt offerings. But CS First Boston will carry a larger footprint than the nimble boutique advisory shops.
Mr. Klein led the review resulting in the CS First Boston spinoff plan last summer while he was a member of Credit Suisse’s board. During the review, some large investors approached the bank about buying pieces or the entire investment bank, people familiar with the approaches said. Credit Suisse didn’t pursue the offers.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and New York-based Atlas Merchant Capital were among investors who have expressed interest in investing in the CS First Boston unit, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.
Teams in Credit Suisse’s New York office are working on nearly a dozen projects, each designed to bring CS First Boston closer to reality, people familiar with the effort said. Beyond the group bringing in investors, others are focusing on recruitment, accounting, legal and regulatory matters. The new division still needs regulatory approvals, including a broker-dealer license, the people said. Mr. Lehmann in December said the Swiss financial regulator and the Federal Reserve would be closely watching the new setup.