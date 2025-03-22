Apollo Micro share: The Multibagger Defence stocks has seen 2450% rally in five years! The Multibagger defence stock remains in focus. Here's why

On Friday 21 March 2025, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd had announced Issuance of Debentures by Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, Subsidiary and Corporate Guarantee by the Company

Issuance of Debentures by Subsidiary – Apollo Defence Industries Apollo Micro Systems Ltd in its media release said that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, has approved the issuance of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on preferential basis by way of private placement. These Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on preferential basis aggregate to ₹50 crores.

The debentures of Apollo Defence Industries as per Apollo Micro Systems will be issued on a private placement basis to institutional investors, financial institutions for a tenure of three years.

The proceeds of debentures issues by Apollo Defence Industries are intended for expanding business operations through acquisition of entities, said Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Corporate Guarantee by Apollo Micro Systems Limited To support the fund-raising of its subsidiary Apollo Defence Industries, though issuance of the Board of Directors of Apollo Micro Systems Limited has approved extending a Corporate Guarantee of ₹50 crores in favour of the Debenture Holders

About Apollo Micro Systems In the areas of electronic and electromechanical solution design, development, assembly, and testing, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is among pioneers.

The Apollo Micro Systems share price had ended at ₹125.10 with gains of ₹7.15 or 6.06% gains on the BSE on Friday, 21 March 2025.

The Apollo Micro Systems share price having risen almost 2450% has given multibagger returns to investors

Apollo Micro Systems- Other Developments Apollo Maicro Systems in early March 2024 has snounced an order inflow for Manufacturing of Electronic Components. The

The order had been awarded by Reliable Technosystems India Pvt. Ltd.