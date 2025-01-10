Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems declares preferential issue at 114 per share. Details here

Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems declares preferential issue at ₹114 per share. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Apollo Micro Systems share price crashed up to 8% during the intraday trades on Friday despite company announcing a fundraise move. Apollo Micro Systems declares preferential issue at 114 per share. Details here

Stock Market Today: Apollo Micro Systems share price crashes

Stock Market Today: Apollo Micro Systems declared raising of funds through the issuance of preferential issue at 114 per share. The company board, in its board meeting held on Thursday, considered and approved raising of the paid-up capital of the company from existing 36 crores to 45 crores. Out of these additional 9 crore additional paid-up capital, rupee three crores thirty-four lakhs eighteen thousand eight hundred and six paid-up capital is aimed through the issuance of preferential shares.

In its release on the exchanges, Apollo Micro Systems said that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on Thursday, 09th January 2025 at the Company's registered office, have considered and approved the increase of Authorized capital and preferential share issue.

Preferential shares-

Apollo Micro Systems will issue up to 3,34,18,806 (Three Crores Thirty Four Lakhs Eighteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Six only) Equity shares of Face Value R 1/- (Rupee One only) each at a price of 114/- each including premium of 113/- per share aggregating to around 381 Crore ( 3,80,97,43,884 or Three Hundred Eighty Crores Ninety Seven Lakhs Forty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty Four only) on a preferential basis.

The preferential Allotment for cash consideration will be to the select group of persons or Investors who do not belong to Promoter & Promoter Group of the Company.

“The Authorized capital of Apollo Micro Systems thereby has been increased from the existing 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Six Crores Only) divided into 36,00,00,000 (Thirty Six Crores Only) Equity Shares of 1 /- (Rupees One Only) each to 45,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores Only) divided into 45,00,00,000 (Forty Five Crores Only) Equity Shares of 1/- (Rupee One Only) each by the addition there to a sum of 9,00,00,000/- (Rupees Nine Crores Only) divided into 9,00,00,000 (Nine Crores) Equity Shares of 1/- (Rupee One Only)," the defence and aerospace company said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.