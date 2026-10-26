Apollo Micro Systems share price jumps 10% after Q2 results; stock up 44% in 2026 — check resistance, support levels

Apollo Micro Systems shares jumped nearly 10% on Monday, 26 October, after the defence electronics company reported its Q2 and H1 FY27 results, posting strong year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT).

The company reported revenue of ₹388.15 crore in Q2 FY27, up 72.3% from a year earlier. EBITDA rose 87.8% to ₹111.18 crore, while PAT increased 53.7% to ₹46.15 crore.

For the first half of FY27, revenue grew 78.2% year-on-year to ₹639.44 crore. EBITDA rose 64.7% to ₹164.91 crore, while PAT increased 49.6% to ₹71.37 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems also reported an all-time-high consolidated order book of ₹1,765 crore as of 30 September 2026, underscoring its business pipeline.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems, said the company's best-ever Q2 performance reflected strong execution, resilience and a focus on key priorities. He added that the company would accelerate execution, strengthen its capabilities and respond to the evolving needs of the defence sector, while supporting national defence preparedness.

IDL Explosives commissions 9,000-tonne silo unit in West Bengal IDL Explosives Ltd, a group company of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, has commissioned a bulk explosives silo unit near Asansol in West Bengal, with a capacity of 9,000 metric tonnes.

Spread across 8.4 acres, the Bolkunda Silo Unit was inaugurated on 22 October, the company said in an exchange filing.

The facility will supply site-mixed bulk explosives to mining operations of Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd and other customers in the region.

According to the company, the new unit expands IDL Explosives' network of bulk explosives plants and silos across India, strengthening its ability to fulfil long-term bulk explosives orders from subsidiaries of Coal India.

Earlier, Apollo Micro Systems announced the incorporation of a new associate entity, ShauryAstra Defence Systems Private Ltd, as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the defence sector.

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Apollo Micro Systems share price Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at ₹390.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹410 per share, and an intraday low of ₹389.05 apiece.

Apollo Micro Systems shares have gained 43.94% year-to-date (YTD), rising ₹121.20. The stock has rallied nearly 40% over the past six months, adding ₹113.40.

However, the stock has faced recent pressure, declining 6.49% over the past week and 1.12% over two weeks. Despite the recent dip, it remains marginally positive over the past month, up 0.38%, and has gained 0.74% over three months.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has been in a prolonged consolidation phase over the past few months. He identified ₹440 as the immediate resistance level, which the stock needs to breach to trigger a sustained upmove. On the downside, ₹360 is the immediate support. Jain noted that a breakout above resistance or a breakdown below support would be necessary for the stock to enter a decisive trending phase.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Apollo Micro Systems shares have rebounded around 6% to nearly ₹400 following the Q2 FY27 results, bringing the stock close to its 63-day moving average of around ₹398.

He noted that the stock has traded in a sideways range of ₹370–430 since mid-September, with buyers stepping in near ₹370–375 on three occasions, making this a crucial support zone.

According to Arora, if the stock sustains above ₹410, it could test the ₹425–430 resistance band, where it has reversed twice since September. A decisive close above ₹430 could pave the way for a move towards ₹450–465, around its 52-week high zone.