Apollo Micro Systems share price jumps 3.5% after recent fall | technical experts flag key levels

Apollo Micro Systems share price jumped 3.5% on Thursday, 17 September, even as the broader stock market remained largely flat. The stock, however, has remained under pressure over the past few weeks.

The stock has declined 8.76% over the past week, 1.82% in the last two weeks, 2.66% over one month and 14.14% over the past three months.

Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at ₹371.65, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹382.90, and an intraday low of ₹371.25 apiece on the BSE.

What technical experts say Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said that following a strong rally earlier this year, during which the stock delivered returns of around 250%, the uptrend appears to have lost momentum.

According to Rathi, the stock formed a weak breakout on its 3% × 3% Point & Figure (P&F) chart. The subsequent consolidation breakdown, along with the stock slipping below its 10-column moving average, has further weakened its short- to medium-term trend, which now appears to have turned downward.

“Going forward, a move below the ₹365–360 level is likely to further accelerate the downward momentum in the stock,” Rathi said.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Apollo Micro Systems has been consolidating in the ₹467–361 range since late May. However, the stock has continued to hold above its 20-week EMA, suggesting that the broader trend remains relatively resilient.

Shah noted that the RSI has remained largely flat on the weekly chart, indicating a sideways bias. He said the ₹370–365 zone is likely to act as an immediate support, while a decisive break below this zone could trigger fresh selling pressure in the stock.

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Apollo Micro Systems Q1 Results Apollo Micro Systems reported a 43% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹25.2 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027, compared with ₹17.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹251.3 crore, registering an 88% increase from ₹134 crore reported in Q1 FY26, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing.

EBITDA rose 18% year-on-year to ₹48 crore from ₹41 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year. According to the company, this was its best-ever EBITDA for a June quarter.

Despite the growth in EBITDA, the company's EBITDA margin declined by 9.2 percentage points to 21.4% in Q1 FY27, compared with 30.6% in Q1 FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy said the company’s best-ever Q1 performance reflects its execution capabilities, resilience and continued focus on key priorities.

Reddy said the company plans to build on this momentum with greater vigour and sharper execution, while remaining aligned with the evolving requirements of the defence sector.

He added that the opportunity ahead remains significant and said Apollo Micro Systems will continue to strengthen its capabilities, deepen its contribution to national defence preparedness and deliver with greater speed, discipline and purpose.