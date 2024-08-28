Apollo Micro Systems shares: Small-cap defence stock jumps 3% after receipt of order from Bharat Dynamics

  • Apollo Micro Systems said the order from Bharat Dynamics is for Software Defined Universal Homing System for Heavy Weight Torpedoes. This first-of-its-kind technology was developed in collaboration with DRDO.

Ankit Gohel
Published28 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Trade Now
Apollo Micro Systems shares: Small-cap defence stock jumps 3% after receipt of order from Bharat Dynamics
Apollo Micro Systems shares: Small-cap defence stock jumps 3% after receipt of order from Bharat Dynamics(Image: Pixabay)

Apollo Micro Systems share price jumped 3% in early trade on Wednesday after the defence company received an order worth 10.90 crore from Bharat Dynamics. The smallcap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems shares gained as much as 2.90% to 108 apiece on the BSE.

Apollo Micro Systems said the order from Bharat Dynamics is for Software Defined Universal Homing System for Heavy Weight Torpedoes. This first-of-its-kind technology was developed in collaboration with DRDO.

Bharat Dynamics is the nominated agency for the production of the entire torpedo, while Apollo Micro Systems is the only qualified vendor for this Homing System as on this date. These Heavy Weight Torpedoes will be integrated into Strategic Submarine Programme(s).

Also Read | HDFC Bank: Will the elephant ever dance again?

“The current production order is the start of a larger requirement for this class of Heavy Weight Torpedoes, which will be equipped on all strategic submarines. We are fully prepared to meet the demand for large-scale production, with our UnitIII facility on track to be commissioned by February 2025 at Hardware Park, Hyderabad,” the company said in a release.

It highlighted that the Heavy Weight Torpedoes are included in the Ministry of Defence’s Embargo List, which encourages the induction of indigenous systems into the Indian Armed Forces.

Additionally, Apollo Micro System also informed that it has been declared as L1 for the order from Controllerate of Naval Armanent (OF) for a value of 5.73 crore.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

“This project involves the development of a Rocket Guided Bomb for Anti-Submarine Warfare, capable of being fired from ships in salvos. This achievement marks our entry into the complete development and manufacturing of Rocket Guided Bombs, paving the way for similar weapon systems for air, land, and sea applications,” Apollo Micro System said.

Apollo Micro System Share Price

Apollo Micro System share price has fallen 12% in the past one month and over 6% year-to-date (YTD). However, the smallcap defence stock has given more than 93% return in one year and multibagger returns of over 825% in three years.

At 10:05 am, Apollo Micro System shares were trading 1.95% higher at 107.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsApollo Micro Systems shares: Small-cap defence stock jumps 3% after receipt of order from Bharat Dynamics

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.80
11:04 AM | 28 AUG 2024
0.95 (0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.80
11:05 AM | 28 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.87%)

Tata Steel

153.60
11:05 AM | 28 AUG 2024
-1.1 (-0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

301.05
11:05 AM | 28 AUG 2024
0.25 (0.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

188.35
10:54 AM | 28 AUG 2024
10.7 (6.02%)

Tata Investment Corporation

7,795.25
10:53 AM | 28 AUG 2024
422.95 (5.74%)

LTI Mindtree

6,071.15
10:54 AM | 28 AUG 2024
321.85 (5.6%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,026.00
10:54 AM | 28 AUG 2024
54.25 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,700.00-359.00
    Chennai
    73,628.00433.00
    Delhi
    73,269.00-934.00
    Kolkata
    72,982.00-501.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue