Apollo Micro Systems shares: Up 45% in YTD! Defence stock rebounds 3% from today's low; here's why | Target, stop-loss

Apollo Microsystem shares opened at 402 per share today, as compared to previous close of 398.75 on Friday last week.

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Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Nov 2026, 02:39 PM IST
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Apollo Micro System share price rebounded 3% after touching intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>389.65 on NSE in Monday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Apollo Micro System share price rebounded 3% after touching intraday low of ₹389.65 on NSE in Monday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Apollo Micro System share price rebounded 3% after touching intraday low of 389.65 on NSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced fundraise for acquisition of the company.

Apollo Microsystem shares opened at 402 per share today, as compared to previous close of 398.75 on Friday last week.

Apollo Microsystem fundraise details

Apollo Micro System Limited has deposited 986.35 crore into a special escrow account maintained with State Bank of India (SBI) to facilitate its acquisition of shares in Premier Explosives Limited (PEL), marking a key step in the ongoing transaction.

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In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, the company said its open offer to acquire 1,39,77,600 equity shares, representing 26% of Premier Explosives’ equity capital, received a positive response from public shareholders. The offer, which opened on October 12, 2026, and closed on October 26, 2026, was oversubscribed by 1.41%, indicating demand beyond the targeted acquisition size.

The company confirmed that the entire purchase consideration of 986.35 crore has been deposited into the special escrow account with SBI for payment to eligible public shareholders.

The development follows the Share Purchase Agreement signed on July 9, 2026, under which Apollo Micro Systems initiated the acquisition process involving Premier Explosives. The open offer was undertaken in accordance with Regulations 3(1) and 4 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Apollo Micro System share price performance

Apollo Micro System share price has posted modest gains in the near term, rising 2.66% over the past week. The stock has also remained in positive territory over the past month, delivering a return of 1.51%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Apollo Micro Systems shares have surged 44.91%, while the stock has gained 44.49% over the past year. Its longer-term performance has been particularly impressive, with the defence stock rallying 314.24% over three years and delivering a staggering return of 3,324.23% over five years.

Apollo Microsystem share price outlook

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said that Apollo Micro Systems shares are looking positive on the technical chart pattern.

Bagadia further said that the existing shareholders and fresh investors can buy and hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at 399 for the upside target of 470 in the near term.

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Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that Apollo Micro Systems has a positive outlook from a fundamental perspective, supported by healthy business prospects and encouraging quarterly results.

"Investors with a 3-6 month investment horizon can consider accumulating the stock. A stop-loss should be maintained below 370, while the upside targets are 440, 460 and 475-plus. The company's sound fundamentals and strong results support the positive outlook,” Ojha said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsApollo Micro Systems shares: Up 45% in YTD! Defence stock rebounds 3% from today's low; here's why | Target, stop-loss
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