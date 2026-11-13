Apollo Micro Systems shares: Why experts bet high on this multibagger defence stock after MSCI rejig? Target, stop-loss

MSCI Index Rebalancing: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd witnessed strong buying in Friday's dealings. After opening flat at ₹440 per share, Apollo Micro Systems' share price witnessed bulls' attention and touched an intraday high of ₹465.50 per share on the NSE, logging an intraday gain of around 5% against the previous close of ₹440.10 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger defence stock came close to its record high of ₹466.50 per share. The multibagger stock, which has delivered over 3750% returns in five years, is expected to receive institutional inflows of up to ₹125 crore after its induction into the MSCI index.

According to stock market experts, the multibagger defence stock is expected to continue this bull trend in the near term due to the induction in the MSCI Index in the recent rebalancing. They said that MSCI Index rebalancing is expected to put Apollo Micro Systems shares on the radar of FIIs and global emerging funds, along with global ETFs.

MSCI index rebalancing impact on Apollo Micro Systems On how induction in the MSCI Small-cap index would benefit the multibagger defence stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The addition of Apollo Micro Systems to the MSCI India Small Cap Index during the November 2026 review is expected to bring roughly ₹84 crore to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. The index revision will take effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. After the induction of Apollo Micro Systems in the MSCI index, Global ETFs and index funds that mirror the MSCI India Small Cap Index are required to buy shares to match the revised index weights.”

Highlighting the trickle down benefit of MSCI Small Cap Index for the multibagger defence stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Entering an internationally recognized benchmark puts the Hyderabad-based defence firm on the radar of active Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and global emerging-market funds. Many foreign funds use MSCI indices to screen for investable companies, which can help reverse recent declines in foreign ownership.”

Gorakshkar said that MSCI Index inclusion typically drives higher daily trading volumes and tighter bid-ask spreads. Activity tends to peak on and right before the effective date of November 30, as passive funds execute block trades at the closing price to minimize tracking error.

Apollo Micro Systems share price target Expecting more upside in Apollo Micro Systems shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Apollo Micro Systems shares are looking positive on the technical chart, making a strong base at ₹410. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside targets of ₹500 and ₹530.”

Advising buy on dips strategy for fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors an buy Apollo Micro Systems shares and continue accumulating on every big dip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside target of ₹530.”