Apollo Micro Systems shares: Why experts bet high on this multibagger defence stock after MSCI rejig? Target, stop-loss

MSCI Index Rebalancing: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd witnessed strong buying in Friday's dealings. After opening flat at ₹440 per share, Apollo Micro Systems' share price witnessed bulls' attention and touched an intraday high of ₹465.50 per share on the NSE, logging an intraday gain of around 5% against the previous close of ₹440.10 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger defence stock came close to its record high of ₹466.50 per share. The multibagger stock, which has delivered over 3750% returns in five years, is expected to receive institutional inflows of up to ₹125 crore after its induction into the MSCI index.

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According to stock market experts, the multibagger defence stock is expected to continue this bull trend in the near term due to the induction in the MSCI Index in the recent rebalancing. They said that MSCI Index rebalancing is expected to put Apollo Micro Systems shares on the radar of FIIs and global emerging funds, along with global ETFs.

MSCI index rebalancing impact on Apollo Micro Systems On how induction in the MSCI Small-cap index would benefit the multibagger defence stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The addition of Apollo Micro Systems to the MSCI India Small Cap Index during the November 2026 review is expected to bring roughly ₹84 crore to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. The index revision will take effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. After the induction of Apollo Micro Systems in the MSCI index, Global ETFs and index funds that mirror the MSCI India Small Cap Index are required to buy shares to match the revised index weights.”

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Highlighting the trickle down benefit of MSCI Small Cap Index for the multibagger defence stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Entering an internationally recognized benchmark puts the Hyderabad-based defence firm on the radar of active Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and global emerging-market funds. Many foreign funds use MSCI indices to screen for investable companies, which can help reverse recent declines in foreign ownership.”

Gorakshkar said that MSCI Index inclusion typically drives higher daily trading volumes and tighter bid-ask spreads. Activity tends to peak on and right before the effective date of November 30, as passive funds execute block trades at the closing price to minimize tracking error.

Apollo Micro Systems share price target Expecting more upside in Apollo Micro Systems shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Apollo Micro Systems shares are looking positive on the technical chart, making a strong base at ₹410. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside targets of ₹500 and ₹530.”

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Advising buy on dips strategy for fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors an buy Apollo Micro Systems shares and continue accumulating on every big dip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside target of ₹530.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).