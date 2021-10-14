Apollo Pipes on Thursday announced that its board will meet next week on Friday i.e., October 22 to consider a a proposal for issue of bonus shares on the equity shares of the company. Shares of Apollo Pipes were trading more than 2% higher at ₹1,963 apiece on the BSE in early deals.

“..a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd of October, 2021, interalia, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2021, to consider a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares on the Equity Shares of the Company and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board," Apollo Pipes informed in an exchange filing today.

APL Apollo Pipes is a top leading PVC pipe manufacturers in India. The stock has rallied more than 175% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far. In a year's period, the scrip has given multibagger return of 400%.

Further, the company informed that the trading window in terms of company's Code of internal procedures and conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, is already closed from lst October, 2021 and shall re-open on 25th October, 2021.

